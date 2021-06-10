Last Updated:

Bhumi Pednekar Joins Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan; Calls It A 'heart Touching Story'

Bhumi Pednekar recently took to her Instagram handle and added a beautiful glimpse of her upcoming movie, Raksha Bandhan's cast. Read further ahead.

Written By
Nehal Gautam
Bhumi Pednekar in Raksha Bandhan

IMAGE: BHUMI PEDNEKAR'S INSTAGRAM, AANAND L RAI'S INSTAGRAM


Bhumi Pednekar gave a sneak peek at the cast and crew of her upcoming movie Raksha Bandhan that she recently became a part of. She posted a photo of the same on social media and shared her feelings, mentioning that she was excited to be collaborating again with director Aanand L Rai after she worked with him in her in Shubh Mangal Savdhaan and Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan

Bhumi Pednekar on joining the cast of Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi 🌻 (@bhumipednekar)

Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram handle and shared this photo of herself with the team of her upcoming movie, Raksha Bandhan including her director, Aanand L Rai. In the photo, they all can be seen having a candid moment while sharing a good laugh together. Bhumi Pednekar can be seen donning a cool off-white top along with pair of black pants while sitting on top of a wall.

READ | Rhea Kapoor shares a picture of her 'babies'; Malaika Arora and Bhumi Pednekar react

In the caption, she opened up about her upcoming movie Raksha Bandhan and stated that it was a very special film along with a very special reunion. She then added that she was supremely excited to be collaborating again with two of her favourite creative powerhouses and humans. She ended the note by stating that she was full of gratitude to be a part of this special, heart-touching story. 

READ | Bhumi Pednekar enjoys 'Mumbai rains' as she heads out to 'restart life' post lockdown

Many fans took to Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram post and dropped in heart-eyed emojis and heart symbols in the comments to show how amazed they were to know that she joined the Raksha Bandhan cast. Many fans even commented that it was a piece of ‘superb’ news and added that they were excited to see her in the film. Some of the celebrity artists also took to Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram post and congratulated her for the movie. Have a look at some of the reactions to her latest post. 

READ | Pooja Hegde and Bhumi Pednekar react to waterlogged roads during Mumbai rains
Raksha Bandhan release date


 

Bhumi Pednekar’s latest

The actor has also been gearing up for the release of two of her upcoming movies namely Badhaai Do and Mr Lele. Badhaai Do, directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni will feature Bhumi in the lead alongside Rajkummar Rao. She will also be seen in Shashank Khaitan’s Mr Lele in which she will be seen with other Bollywood actors namely Kiara Advani, Asif Basra, Vicky Kaushal and others. 

READ | Bhumi Pednekar reacts to viral Nani's Smelly Cat, calls her 'favourite internet sensation'

IMAGE: BHUMI PEDNEKAR'S INSTAGRAM, AANAND L RAI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT