Bhumi Pednekar Joins Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan; Calls It A 'heart Touching Story'

Bhumi Pednekar gave a sneak peek at the cast and crew of her upcoming movie Raksha Bandhan that she recently became a part of. She posted a photo of the same on social media and shared her feelings, mentioning that she was excited to be collaborating again with director Aanand L Rai after she worked with him in her in Shubh Mangal Savdhaan and Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan.

Bhumi Pednekar on joining the cast of Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan

Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram handle and shared this photo of herself with the team of her upcoming movie, Raksha Bandhan including her director, Aanand L Rai. In the photo, they all can be seen having a candid moment while sharing a good laugh together. Bhumi Pednekar can be seen donning a cool off-white top along with pair of black pants while sitting on top of a wall.

In the caption, she opened up about her upcoming movie Raksha Bandhan and stated that it was a very special film along with a very special reunion. She then added that she was supremely excited to be collaborating again with two of her favourite creative powerhouses and humans. She ended the note by stating that she was full of gratitude to be a part of this special, heart-touching story.

Many fans took to Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram post and dropped in heart-eyed emojis and heart symbols in the comments to show how amazed they were to know that she joined the Raksha Bandhan cast. Many fans even commented that it was a piece of ‘superb’ news and added that they were excited to see her in the film. Some of the celebrity artists also took to Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram post and congratulated her for the movie. Have a look at some of the reactions to her latest post.





Bhumi Pednekar’s latest

The actor has also been gearing up for the release of two of her upcoming movies namely Badhaai Do and Mr Lele. Badhaai Do, directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni will feature Bhumi in the lead alongside Rajkummar Rao. She will also be seen in Shashank Khaitan’s Mr Lele in which she will be seen with other Bollywood actors namely Kiara Advani, Asif Basra, Vicky Kaushal and others.

IMAGE: BHUMI PEDNEKAR'S INSTAGRAM, AANAND L RAI'S INSTAGRAM

