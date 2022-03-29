Bhumi Pednekar Lauds Smriti Irani For 'amazing Work' Towards Children, Uplifting Women'

Bhumi Pedenkar recently dropped a picture alongside Smriti Irani from their recent meetup, hailing the Union Minister for her trailblazing work towards uplifting women and children in the country. Sharing a selfie she clicked with Smriti Irani, the Badhaai Do star recalled their 'lovely' meeting and sent best wishes to the minister for her 'amazing work'.

Bhumi has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry through her stint in films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Badhaai Do among others. Her recent outing with Rajkummar Rao touched upon the taboo topic of 'love and acceptance ' in the LGBTQ+ community', with Bhumi striving to become a catalyst for social good.

Bhumi Pednekar pens an appreciation post for Union Minister Smriti Irani

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, March 29, Bhumi dropped a selfie alongside Irani as the duo shed smiles. While Bhumi was clad in a white shirt, Smirti Irani was seen wearing a beautiful black and red saree. In the caption, the actor mentioned,"@smritiiraniofficial loved meeting you today. More power to you ma’am for all the amazing work you’re doing towards uplifting our gender, the children of our country and all compromised communities." Take a look.

Bhumi has strived for excellence in all her projects, with the actor expressing gratitude to have been a part of taboo-breaking films. In an earlier conversation with Indian Express, Bhumi revealed why she chose to do Badhaai Do, an 'eye-opener' for the country.

She said," I’m really proud that filmmakers, making differential content and taking on clutter-breaking subjects, feel I can helm a project that is unique and bring their vision to life. I thrive on pushing myself constantly and my decision to do Badhaai Do was based on the fact that I get to sensitively portray a character and give voice to a subject that will be an eye-opener for India."

On the work front, Bhumi will be seen in Anubhav Sinha's directorial Bheed as well as Ajay Bahl's The Ladykiller. she also has films like Raksha Bandhan with Akshay Kumar, Shashank Khaitan's Govind Aala Re with Vicky Kaushal in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @BHUMIPEDNEKAR)