Bhumi Pednekar Launches Environmental Footprint Calculator On Earth Day 2021

According to a report by ANI, Indian actress Bhumi Pednekar along with her Climate Warrior initiative, has joined hands with Dolce Vee, which is a preloved thrift store. Bhumi Pednekar is an environmentalist and a climate advocate. Through this recent initiative, Pednekar and Dolce Vee have launched the Dolce Vee Environmental Footprint Calculator on the occasion of World Earth Day.

Bhumi Pednekar's latest 'Climate warrior' initiative has been raising awareness and helping people learn to live without damaging the environment, leading to climate-friendly lives. Bhumi has now launched a new way for people to contribute to 'environmental conversion' by letting them see the impact for themselves. According to the report, if you buy a piece of preloved clothing you will be able to check the estimated water and carbon savings related to it.

The report also explains how a recent pair of jeans processed by the company saved an estimated 1826 litres of water, which is around the same amount an individual drinks within a year. Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram will feature the actress live soon, as she will have an interactive session with fans while also giving a live demo of how the calculator works. Fans will also reportedly be able to send information on their clothes for a live assessment of the Water and Carbon statistics in their own clothes. The actress will be wearing a preloved piece during the session herself, to show her dedication to the cause.

More about Bhumi Pednekar's latest initiative

Bhumi has made it easy for everyone to be able to contribute to her Climate Warrior initiative. While speaking about this particular initiative Bhumi said, "On Earth Day, I will be giving pieces from my wardrobe a new life with you, and also launch the Dolce Vee Environmental Footprint Calculator so you can see your very real impact by choosing preloved". Bhumi also spoke about how everyone could contribute to the initiative saying, "Everyone can be a Climate Warrior with this initiative. If you have good condition clothing and accessories that you'd like to share, you can donate them for a charity sale too! Just DM on the Instagram handle @dolceveelove, and we can sort out doorstep pick up from you, wherever you are across India. What's more, you will even be given an estimate of the water and carbon savings arising from your contribution!"

Dolce Vee's founder Komal Hiranandani, talked about how Pednekar has made them proud with her initiative saying, "Bhumi's commitment towards environmental conservation is genuine and untiring. We couldn't be prouder to work with her for this launch. She is a true leader in showing us how we can come together to take steps - both big and small - to protect nature, and is constantly seeking to lead the way forward".

Image source - Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram