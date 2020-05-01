Bhumi Pednekar Loves Posing With Her Awards And Here Is Proof; See Pictures

Bollywood News

Bhumi Pednekar loves posing with her awards and her Instagram account is the proof of it. Take a look at her awards and accolades in this article. See pics

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most loved actors of modern times. She has worked in several commercial as well as critically acclaimed movies. Ever since her debut in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, she has been loved by fans. Over the five years of her career, she has won many awards and accolades. Bhumi Pednekar likes to pose with her awards, and her Instagram is proof of this. Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram posts with awards here.

Read Also| Bhumi Pednekar To Nushrat Bharucha, Celebs Give Inspiration To Style Utility Pants

Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram posts of awards won:

Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram of her first Zee Cine Awards:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

 Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram posts with Lions Gold Award:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Read Also| When Ayushmann Khurrana Gave A Tip To Bhumi Pednekar's Future Boyfriend

Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram posts with her IIFAM award:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Bhumi Pednekar's photo of the jury for Saand Ki Aankh:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram posts at a Film Festival:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Read Also| Bhumi Pednekar & Nushrat Bharucha Redefine Elegance In High-slit Black Outfits

Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram posts with an award

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Read Also| Nushrat Bharucha & Bhumi Pednekar's Monochrome Look Might Make Your Heart Skip A Beat

Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram post at the GeoSpa Asia Spa India Fitness Icon award

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram posts for Young Achiever Cinema 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram posts on Jashne Youngistan award 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories