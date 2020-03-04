Bhumi Pednekar's Most Memorable Scenes From 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. This comedy-drama flick targets remote villages which do not have access to safe sanitation. It also supports governmental campaigns to build toilets inside homes.

Bhumi Pednekar plays the role of Jaya, Akshay Kumar’s on-screen wife in the film. She is an educated woman, who cannot bear the idea of open defecation behind the bushes. She stands up against it and asks her husband for a divorce, who is stubborn. Bhumi Pednekar’s hard-hitting performance was appreciated by the audience. Follwing are some of the best scenes from the film featuring her.

Here are Bhumi Pednekar’s best scenes from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

1. Keshav proposes to Jaya

Keshav (Akshay Kumar) proposes Jaya for marriage. He calls himself a ‘desi’ despite having the first copy of every international brand. He questions her whether she wants to settle with an engineer, doctor, lawyer or with him, 'who will fill her life with love'. Ultimately, Jaya starts falling for Keshav and thinks about her future with him.

2. Jaya leaves Keshav

Jaya gets stuck in a toilet and misses her train. Her frustration level knows no bounds before she leaves her husband’s house. She denies coming back until he builds a toilet in his house. Keshav tries to convince his orthodox and stubborn father for the same. However, nobody supports his decision.

3. Jaya takes a stand for herself

Jaya takes a step for herself and refuses to fall prey to anyone’s stubbornness and old-school thoughts. She wants Keshav to build a safe sanitation space for her. However, her journey does not seem too easy. As Keshav burns the midnight oil, Jaya convinces rural women about the importance of a toilet inside the house.

