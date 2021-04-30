Bhumi Pednekar Mourns The Demise Of 'Shooter Dadi Chandro'; Shares Throwback Pics & Video

Chandro Tomar who is also popular as Shooter Dadi has passed away due to COVID-19. The national-level sharpshooter from a small village in Uttar Pradesh was known for picking up the sport and breaking the shackles of patriarchy. A biopic titled Saand Ki Aankh starring Bhumi Pednekar was made on the lives of Chandro Tomar and her sister Prakashi Tomar.

Bhumi Pednekar's emotional farewell to Shooter Dadi

Bhumi Pednekar, who portrayed Chandro Tomar in the biopic took to Instagram to share an emotional note on her demise. Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram post is a long one, with images and videos of Bhumi and Shooter Dadi during the course of shooting for the film. Bhumi began her note by saying that with Dadi's passing, a part of her and a part of her family is gone.

She further complimented Shooter Dadi's efforts to break the stereotypes and the "shackles of ageism". She said that Dadi's Legacy "will live on in all the little girls for whom she has been a role model". Bhumi further expressed her gratitude towards Chandro Tomar for teaching her valuable life lessons. She said that Chandro Tomar lived her life "with a smile on her face" and that she has a lot of courage, compassion and kindness in her heart. Bhumi concluded her note by adding that she was a phenomenal teacher, a voracious speaker, and also a nurturer who will be missed deeply and she offered her condolences to Chandro Tomar's family. Take a look at some of the reactions to Bhumi's post below.

A little about Chandro Tomar

Chandro Tomar began learning to shoot in the 1990s when she was well into her 60s. Her journey of becoming a sharpshooter was an accidental one. One day, when she accompanied her granddaughter to a shooting club, she picked up a pistol and shot a bull's eye at first shot. The coach at the academy noticed this and approached Chandro to join the club. She faced initial opposition from her husband and her brothers but continued regardless. She went on to win several national championships. Chandro Tomar was the world's oldest woman sharpshooter. Her niece and granddaughters have followed in her footsteps and won several national and international championships. Chandro Tomar was 89 years old.

