Bhumi Pednekar's Movies That Are Streaming On OTT Platforms To Binge Watch In Quarantine

Bhumi Pednekar has successfully carved a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry. She has gained acclamation for her movies like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet - Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, Saand Ki Aankh, and Pati Patni Aur Woh among many others. Take a look at the Bhumi Pednekar movies that are available on OTT platforms like Netflix, Hotstar, etc; to binge watch in quarantine.

Toilet - Ek Prem Katha

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a comedy-drama flick starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles, with Anupam Kher, Sudhir Pandey and Divyendu Sharma in supporting roles. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a sarcastic comedy in support of government campaigns aimed to improve sanitation in India with a special focus on rural areas.

The social awareness film is available on Netflix. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha showcases India's toilet problem. The film was a commercial success, becoming Akshay Kumar's highest-grossing film all time.

Lust Stories

Lust Stories is a Netflix Orginal film that covers four short films in one single stretch. The four short film segments are directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar. Lust Stories is a sequel to the 2013 compilation film Bombay Talkies. The Netflix Orginal film has an ensemble cast including Radhika Apte, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Neil Bhoopalam, Neha Dhupia, Sanjay Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Akash Thosar.

Bala

Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala grabbed the audience's attention for its unusual storyline. Bala revolved around the social stigma rendered on people based on skin colour and baldness. Bhumi Pednekar in Bala played the role of a fierce dark-skinned lawyer, who is righteous in her approach towards life and ethics. Whereas, Ayushmann Khurrana played the bald guy. Bala is currently streaming on Hotstar.

Saand Ki Aankh

Saand Ki Aankh is a popular sports biopic starring Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Prakash Jha, Vineet Kumar Singh and Nikhat Khan. The film premises around the lives of famous sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar. Saand Ki Aankh is helmed by Tushar Hiranandani and the sports biopic is available online on ZEE5 network.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last spotted with Vicky Kaushal in Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. For her next, Bhumi has two movies in her kitty. She will be seen in Takth and Durgavati. While Takht is a historical drama with a multi starrer cast, Durgavati is a horror-thriller film starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi.

