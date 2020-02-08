Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Bhumi Pednekar's Nude Make Up Looks To Take Inspiration From

Bollywood News

Bhumi Pednekar has delivered three back-to-back hits since her debut. Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar nude make up look that gives fans major style goals.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bhumi Pednekar nude make up

Bhumi Pednekar is not only known for delivering back-to-back hits but also for carrying various looks with élan. Bhumi Padnekar has been quite active on her social media. She also keeps updating netizens about the beautiful looks she pulls off at different photoshoots and events. Take a look at some of her stunning nude makeup looks.

Bhumi Pednekar nude makeup looks

She is wearing shimmery pants with a black bralette and completed the look with a beige blazer. Bhumi is also sporting a nude makeup look and has opted to style her hair in soft beachy waves. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

ALSO READ | Parineeti Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar And Other Celebs In Stunning Layered Outfits

Bhumi Pednekar is wearing a yellow kurta in the photo. To complete her outfit, she wore the nude makeup look. The image is from the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh. Take a look at her beautiful look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

ALSO READ | Bhumi Pednekar's 'Durgavati' To Star Arshad Warsi As The Bad Guy?

Bhumi has donned a black ruffle dress in the picture and accessorised the look with a pair of purple earrings and a pair of silver shoes. Bhumi tied her hair back for the look and looks extremely gorgeous. Take a look at the actor's nude makeup look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

ALSO READ | When Bhumi Pednekar Shone As Bright As Her Ensembles, Check Out THESE Pics

She is wearing a black saree with the same colour of bralette. She has kept her hair open for the outfit. Bhumi Pednekar wore this outfit during the promotions of Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actor is also wearing a nude makeup look to complete her attire. Take a look at her black saree.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

ALSO READ | Bhumi Pednekar Thanks 'Instagram Gurus' Ayushmann, Taapsee & Kartik For THIS Reason

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PIYUSH GOYAL ON DELHI ELECTION
CHIDAMBARAM: CAA LAW MALICIOUS
MANISH SISODIA BREAK SILENCE ON OSD
OMAR-MEHBOOBA TO BE PSA BOOKED
HYUNDAI UNVEILS CRETA 2020
PAES WANTS TO CREATE CHAMPIONS