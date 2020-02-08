Bhumi Pednekar's Nude Make Up Looks To Take Inspiration From

Bhumi Pednekar is not only known for delivering back-to-back hits but also for carrying various looks with élan. Bhumi Padnekar has been quite active on her social media. She also keeps updating netizens about the beautiful looks she pulls off at different photoshoots and events. Take a look at some of her stunning nude makeup looks.

Bhumi Pednekar nude makeup looks

She is wearing shimmery pants with a black bralette and completed the look with a beige blazer. Bhumi is also sporting a nude makeup look and has opted to style her hair in soft beachy waves.

ALSO READ | Parineeti Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar And Other Celebs In Stunning Layered Outfits

Bhumi Pednekar is wearing a yellow kurta in the photo. To complete her outfit, she wore the nude makeup look. The image is from the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh. Take a look at her beautiful look.

ALSO READ | Bhumi Pednekar's 'Durgavati' To Star Arshad Warsi As The Bad Guy?

Bhumi has donned a black ruffle dress in the picture and accessorised the look with a pair of purple earrings and a pair of silver shoes. Bhumi tied her hair back for the look and looks extremely gorgeous. Take a look at the actor's nude makeup look.

ALSO READ | When Bhumi Pednekar Shone As Bright As Her Ensembles, Check Out THESE Pics

She is wearing a black saree with the same colour of bralette. She has kept her hair open for the outfit. Bhumi Pednekar wore this outfit during the promotions of Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actor is also wearing a nude makeup look to complete her attire. Take a look at her black saree.

ALSO READ | Bhumi Pednekar Thanks 'Instagram Gurus' Ayushmann, Taapsee & Kartik For THIS Reason

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.