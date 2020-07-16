Bhumi Pednekar On Her Film 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare' Getting A OTT Release

In this time of crisis, cinema halls opening any time soon is a distant dream. This has led to several films being released on OTT platforms and today, it was announced that Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma's film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare will be getting a digital release on Netflix. After this news, Bhumi gave a statement to the media and welcomed the decision and hopes her film will entertain audiences worldwide. Read here to know more.

Bhumi Pednekar on her film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare

In the statement given to media Bhumi expressed, “As an artist, I only look to entertain audiences everytime I come on screen and I’m ok with any platform becoming the vehicle of my creative expression. At this day and age, producers will do what is needed and we must all support each other’s decisions. We all need to run our own ego systems and I support the decision of my producers wholeheartedly. I feel our film will reach out to a much, much larger audiences with this move.''

In the statement, she also said that her upcoming film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare will be a treat for audiences. Bhumi added, “Dolly Kitty is a very special film. Konkona as we know is a really, really phenomenal person and actor and Alankrita (Srivastava) is a very special director. Balaji as an institution has always supported content that has broken barriers. A very big reason why I am this fond of Ekta. There couldn’t have been a better collaborator for the film then Balaji. So, for me, being a part of this film was a super enriching experience as an actor.”

In the statement given to media, the Bala actor also talked about Konkona Sen Sharma’s brilliance and Alankrita’s sensitivity. She revealed. “I have adored Konkona’s work and it was simply mesmerising for me to see her perform. Our scenes together in the film are very exciting and memorable. Alankrita is a very powerful voice in cinema today, she is strong, witty and humane. I’m fortunate that I got the opportunity to creatively collaborate with her. I have learnt a lot from her.”

It was also reported that this film was loved by critics and audiences at various film festivals worldwide. It was also reported that Bhumi won Best Actress Award at Busan International Film Festival for the film. She also hopes that the audiences around the world would embrace the film.

Bhumi Pednekar in the statement expressed, "Our film has been winning laurels at international film festivals. We’ve garnered such love and respect for it. I won awards at international platforms for Dolly Kitty and I’m sure it will be liked by audiences here as well. I’m looking forward to see how people react. It was refreshing to play a girl, fresh out of college, waiting to experience life. Our coming of age is done in a fun yet relatable manner. Kitty is naive, sweet, ambitious and a survivor. The film is full of quirk and a pool of emotions. It has a different narrative and am excited. It celebrates womanhood, sisterhood and all the drama that comes in between with love and work. It very skilfully shows just how complex yet beautiful women are.”

