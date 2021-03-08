Bhumi Pednekar On How Being A Woman In Today’s World Comes With A Lot Of Responsibilities

Bhumi Pednekar recently talked about women’s equality and how she had always felt empowered as she was born in a liberated family. She even stated that though March 8 is a special day, every day is Women’s day. She further talked about the issues of working women where she is always expected to sacrifice her dreams as compared to men. Read ahead to know more about what Bhumi Pednekar talked about on this International Women’s Day.

Bhumi Pednekar on this International Women’s Day

According to reports by Hindustan Times, Bhumi Pednekar talked about how being a woman in today’s world came with a lot of responsibility. She stated that though everyone has come a long way, women have not been able to achieve the equality they deserve. She added how generations have fought for the kind of freedom and independence we have today and need to do the same for future generations. She then mentioned how she has felt empowered as she was born in a liberated family and when she stepped out into the world, she realised how she was privileged. She further added how there were women who even today don’t have any basic needs and rights catered to - from health to sanitisation, education, or even basic respect and mentioned how we were a far cry from being equal to the opposite sex.

Also Read Sania Mirza Joins Unluclass To Deliver Special Talk Ahead Of International Women's Day

Also Read Bhumi Pednekar Remembers 'true Blue Gem Of A Person' SSR As 'Sonchiriya' Turns 2

Speaking about gender disparity, Bhumi Pednekar added how one should make sure to inch closer to an equal world through their actions and conversations. She also stated how one will have to keep hammering the thought of equality and keep putting it out there constantly. She continued how women were emotionally superior to men and had more tolerance than them but a lot that was expected from them was also unreal. She further talked about how women were expected to sacrifice their career and dreams due to generations of social conditioning, including added pressure of having children.

Bhumi also mentioned how most of her communication was about empowering her gender and added how she was ruthless about it. She then added how as an actor, she constantly chose women who were here to prove a point and have an opinion, as sometimes, strong women might not have an opinion.

Also Read Bhumi Pednekar Shares Her 'Sonchiriya Journey', Posts Unseen Pics From Shooting Days

Also Read Bhumi Pednekar Wraps Shooting For 'Badhaai Do' With Rajkummar Rao, Shares Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.