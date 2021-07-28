Bhumi Pednekar On World Nature Conservation Day: "Kids Don't Have Clean Air To Breathe"

Bhumi Pednekar, one of the phenomenal actors in the Indian entertainment industry recently shed light on the fact how people had reached a brink where they had pushed their planet to a point where things have gotten out of control. She even talked about how it was rather unfair to all children and young adults to not have the kind of life that she and others have had like not having the freedom to breathe clean air and drink clean water and enjoy nature the way they did.

Bhumi Pedenkar on World Nature Conservation Day

According to the reports by Hindustan Times, Bhumi Pednekar recently opened up about how it made her worried that people were casual about nature and mentioned how our generation had to be the generation that regenerated and restored the planet. She even shared instances of flash floods in Germany, critical conditions of some parts of Maharashtra and China, forest fires in the US, heatwaves in Canada and stated how it was important for everyone to understand that they had pushed it beyond their control and if they don’t set things right, then it is not going to be good for future generations to come.

Bhumi Pedenkar further talked about their duty towards the future generations and stated how it was today that people need to realise what they’d left was best and to hold it tight, protect it and regenerate more. Adding to it, she stated how we were born on an abundant planet and mentioned how we needed world leaders to acknowledge and the general public to acknowledge that what we are doing wasn’t okay. Bhumi further stated how people needed to coexist with nature and with different species. She also added how humans were selfish in general as they often forget that they can’t keep abusing nature and our resources.

While speaking about people’s perception of climate change, she revealed how they say that it was all ‘made up’ and stated how such people were so comfortable in the lies they were living that they did not want to face the truth nor wanted a life of inconvenience. While feeling optimistic about the way people were looking at it, she revealed how people had learnt a lesson in the last two years of the pandemic, added how they were being compassionate towards nature and further stressed how it was not enough.

IMAGE: BHUMI PEDNEKAR INSTAGRAM

