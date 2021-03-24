Bhumi Pednekar Opens Up On Changing Bollywood Beauty Standards And Self-love

Bhumi Pednekar has made her mark in the Bollywood film industry by playing some of the most unconventional roles ever since she made her acting debut in the year 2015. The actor, in a recent interview, shared why she chose the characters that she has done so far, and the message that she wants to send to her audience. Read along to know more excerpts from the conversation.

Bhumi Pednekar on changing Bollywood beauty standards

From starting her career by playing an overweight girl on screen in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, portraying one of the world’s oldest sharpshooters in Saand Ki Aankh, to playing a dark-skinned girl in Bala and now set to play a lesbian in the upcoming movie Badhaai Do, Bhumi has set the bar high with her ever-evolving characters. The actor recently spoke about how she wants to change the perception of a typical Bollywood actor for the audiences. Bhumi said how inner beauty is what matters nowadays, and they don’t look at appearances anymore.

She told ANI, “For many, it has always been about the outer physical beauty but gone are those days where people were concerned. My thing was that it doesn't matter. I am going to change your definition of what a quintessential Hindi film female actor is all about".

She further added, “We are all in this profession the idea is to perform all these different parts and be a part of these amazing stories that move people, bring about a change about what people think about themselves and that is exactly what I am going to do”.

The Durgamati actor is paving her way to bring a change and establish her own beauty standards through the movies that she works in. She said that she wants to promote self-love and see everyone else follow it and accept themselves. She added, “I want people to love themselves. I want people to be more accepting of who they are, I want to entertain my audiences for sure and that is my number one priority and I want to leave them with a thought, a positive thought, a thought that will make their world a better place".

Promo Image Courtesy: Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram