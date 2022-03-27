Bhumi Pednekar Opens Up On Her Roles In Films: 'Not Scared Of Representing 70% Of Country'

Actor Bhumi Pednekar is known for her exemplary performances in several films in her catalogue. From Dum Lagake Haisha to Badhaai Do, the actor has proved to be one of the finest when compared to her contemporaries in the Bollywood industry. Bhumi has been mostly witnessed essaying the role of a spirited small-town girl in her films and the actor recently claimed that she was not afraid of showcasing 70% of the country's population.

Bhumi Pednekar on playing a small-town girl in films

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Bhumi was asked for opting to portray the role of a small-town girl in her films. Responding to the same, the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor stated that she doesn't think that representing 70% of the country can stereotype her. The actor further added that she want to represent them (small-town girls) and would love to be a part of stories that represent them. Bhumi further noted that if she is playing a girl who is from the same milieu in different films, she makes sure that the ways they lead their lives are very different, and that requires a lot of unlearning about heartland India.

'Every film comes with a lot of prep': Bhumi

Speaking on how she resonates with such films and their characters, Bhumi asserted that she has had that exposure through her films. Every film comes with a lot of prep, she takes on the roles and tries her best to make them different from each other. Pednekar further added that she always had films that fit into the kind of cinema that she wanted to do. "And a lot of credit for that goes to my first film because it set the tone and path of what I want to do," the actor further stated.

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Badhaai Do, also starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. From fans to film critics, the entertainment fraternity lauded the duo for their outstanding performances. Though the film didn't perform that well in the box office, it garnered immense positive responses. The plot of the movie revolves around a gay man and a lesbian getting married due to family pressure. In her gratitude post, Bhumi had written that many had credited them for helping them find their 'courage and acceptance.'

