Bhumi Pednekar Opens Up On ‘post COVID Stamina Building’; Says ‘it’s Tough’

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has begun working out again and is all set to build stamina after she battled the Coronavirus. She posted an after-workout selfie and revealed that building stamina post-testing positive for COVID-19 is tough. However, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor remarked that she loves it and is happy and grateful about being strong. It was on April 5 when she had shared a lengthy statement about her contracting the virus.

Bhumi on ‘post COVID stamina building’

As soon as her picture was up on the internet, Huma Qureshi dropped a fire emoji, whereas her sister Samiksha Pednekar penned an endearing comment. A user wrote, "You are really an inspiration," whereas another fan penned, "Damn, that glow. Awesome."

When the actor had tested positive, she had urged people to take the virus seriously, as she had contracted it despite taking utmost precaution and care. In her statement, Bhumi had said, “Steam, Vit - C, Food and a Happy Mood are my go-to :) Please don't take the current situation lightly, even though I followed utmost precaution and care I've contracted it. Wear a mask, keep washing your hands, maintain social distancing and be mindful of your general behaviour.”

Meanwhile, as Bhumi Pednekar's GIFs on climate crossed one billion views, she said that it is a huge moment of happiness for her because her social media advocacy platform Climate Warrior has resonated with so many people across the globe. She added that it is really amazing to know how these assets have become tools in the hands of the youth to tell the world how urgently they need to save the planet and animals, ANI reported.

Bhumi Pednekar's movies, projects

The actor was last seen in the Netflix film, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, alongside an ensemble cast of Konkona Sen Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Kubbra Sait, Amol Parashar, Aamir Bashir, Karan Kundrra, Kalp Shah, among others. She also amazed fans with her performance in the horror drama Durgamati, opposite Arshad Warsi. She is now roped in for the movies titled Badhaai Do, Raksha Bandhan.

IMAGE: BHUMI PEDNEKAR'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.