Bhumi Pednekar Or Alia Bhatt, Whose Polka Dotted Dress Do You Like More?

Bhumi Pednekar and Alia Bhatt have not only successfully impressed the fashion police but also won fans' hearts for their style statements. In the past, Bhumi Pednekar and Alia Bhatt were spotted carrying the polka-dotted dress with their own varied styles. Check out which of these millennial stars wore it better, Bhumi Pednekar or Alia Bhatt.

Bhumi Pednekar's Summer Frock

Two years back, Bhumi Pednekar shared this Instagram picture to show her summer look to her fans. In this picture, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor posed in a red frock. Bhumi Pednekar's red summer outfit had white polka dotted design. It also had funky and dramatic sleeves. The actor's dress' neckline was resembling a Chinese collar neck.

To accessorise the look, Bhumi Pednekar paired black heels adorned with studded diamonds. For makeup, the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor was styled in light makeup look sported with red lipstick. Bhumi Pednekar posed in her balcony filled with plants and flowers. Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's photos.

Alia Bhatt's Casual Look

In this picture, Alia Bhatt can be seen posing in a garden. Here, the Student of the Year debutant, Alia Bhatt wore a white dress with black polka-dotted design. Her outfit had a funky neckline that extended to her sleeves.

The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor kept it low with a pair of simple white pencil heels. Her makeup was also minimal. Alia Bhatt captioned her Instagram post as: "Dress up, step up! 🤓". Check out the Badrinath Ki Dulhania star's photos in her simple summer look.

On the professional front, Bhumi Pednekar has bagged two movies for her upcoming. First, the actor will be again seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in G. Ashok's Durgavati. Bhumi also is a part of Karan Johar's periodic drama Takht. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the OTT release of Sadak 2. She also has more two films in her kitty. Namely, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmāstra.

