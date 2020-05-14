Bhumi Pednekar Or Sharvari Wagh | Who Styled Striped Pantsuit Better?

Bhumi Pednekar, one of the most popular and talented actors of Bollywood is known for her outstanding performances in most of her movies. Bhumi Pednekar is always prepared to go a step forward in depicting any role with full dedication. Along with being an amazing actor, she is also an enthusiastic fashionista. Bhumi Pednekar sets fashion trends and stuns in every outfit she wears.

On the same line, Sharvari Wagh, the newcomer in the Bollywood industry is another force to reckon with. The newbie is currently working on the sequel of Bunty Aur Babli, i.e Bunty Aur Babli 2. Sharvari Wagh says that she is confident that the audiences will connect with the film the way they did with the original one. Recently, she was also spotted donning a stylish striped formal dress like Bhumi Pednekar. Let’s see which fashionista rocked the outfit in her best stylish way-

Bhumi Pednekar or Sharvari Wagh, who wore the Striped formal pant-suit better?

The glamorous Bhumi Pednekar in this grey striped formal look

Bhumi Pednekar is stunningly showing off her stylish formal look in the pic below. Bhumi Pednekar is wearing a fresh grey colour striped pant-suit in which her trousers are ending at her ankles. Bhumi Pednekar donned the attractive striped pattern pant-suit which has a short coat or blazer in grey colour and paired it with a black inner inside it. Bhumi Pednekar completed her look with slightly curly hair at the bottom, minimal nude makeup and an ethnic floral black Jutti. Have a look at Bhumi’s look here-

Sharvari Wagh’s black striped formal look

The new-face of Bollywood, Sharvari Wagh was sporting a striped particular formal outfit. The dress donned by the pretty and chic Sharvari Wagh was a long black striped pant-suit set. She paired the long black blazer with ankle-length trousers of the same striped design. Sharvari Wagh is rocking the perfect pant-suit set with a blazer paired with a white t-shirt inside and the perfect fall and flows in the hairstyle. She was also wearing black coloured flat laced sandals along with hoop earrings and minimal makeup. Take a look at her picture here-

