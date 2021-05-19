Bhumi Pednekar Pauses 'Plasma Warrior' Drive As ICMR Revises COVID-19 Treatment Protocol

In the light of ICMR's latest guidelines for COVID-19 treatment, Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar, on Wednesday, took to the story session of her Instagram handle and pressed the pause button for her "Plasma Warrior" initiative. Sharing a note on her story session, Bhumi wrote, "To comply with government directives we are pausing #plasmawarrior" / Thank you to everyone who came forward and held someone in need :)". Bhumi's statement came two days after the plasma treatment protocol had been dropped from the clinical management guidelines by the Centre.

Bhumi Pednekar halts her 'Plasma Warrior' initiative

Meanwhile, in her next story, the Bala actor shared the post of Plasma Warrior's Instagram page, which also gave a brief about the same. The image featured on the post read, "India drops plasma therapy from Covid-19 treatment protocol". The text further added, "This is not a goodbye. It's a revamp".

Members of the ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19 met on Friday to deliberate upon the effectiveness of plasma therapy, which was in force last year just during the onset of the pandemic. But, in the recent meeting, all members of the task force were in favour of dropping the use of convalescent plasma from the Clinical Guidance for Management of Adult COVID-19 patients citing its ineffectiveness and inappropriate use in several cases.

AIIMS/ICMR-COVID-19 National Task Force/Joint Monitoring Group, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India revised Clinical Guidance for Management of Adult #COVID19 Patients and dropped Convalescent plasma (Off label). pic.twitter.com/Dg1PG5bxGb — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021

The plasma therapy includes transfusion of COVID-19 antibodies from the blood of a recovered patient to the one being treated. As per recent studies and discussions among experts, it has not been found effective in reducing the progression to severe disease nor has a decrease in the fatality rate been observed. The development came just days after a group of medical practitioners wrote Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) K VijayRaghavan cautioning against the 'irrational and non-scientific use' of convalescent plasma for COVID-19.

Coronavirus in India

India's death toll due to COVID-19 has witnessed a grim mark as the country has recorded the highest single-day COVID-19 fatalities with 4,529 new deaths in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry data also indicated that the daily spike of Coronavirus cases in India remained below the 3 lakh mark for the third consecutive day as the total caseload stands at 2,54,96,330, including 32,26,719 active cases, 2,19,86,363 recoveries.

IMAGE: BHUMI PEDNEKAR IG