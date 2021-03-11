Bhumi Pednekar Praises Makers And Entire Cast As Reviews 'Bombay Begums'

Actor Bhumi Pednekar was all praise for the Netflix original series Bombay Begums. She took to Instagram to express her admiration for the story and the director who helped put the entire narrative of the film together. Bhumi Pednekar praised the cast as well who, according to her, did a fine job with their characters in the film. Overall, the actor seemed to have loved the film and thus praised the makers to her heart's content in a dedicated Instagram story that she posted on her page.

Bhumi Pednekar had THIS to say for "Bombay Begums"

In the Instagram story posted by Bhumi Pednekar, the actor snapped a picture of the climax sequence of Bombay Begums. The actors in the frame were all smiles as they looked towards the camera with industrial helmets on their heads. The actor posted this snap and captioned it with heartfelt praise for the makers of the series. She began by writing that she just got done binge watching Bombay Begums and left a heart emoji to it. She then added that the series is a thought-provoking and moving one. She also went on to call it a “so close” to life series and thus praised the narrative that was set by the makers of the series.

Bhumi Pednekar then proceeded to say that she empathised with everyone in the series and loved each and everyone for their performance in Bombay Begums. The actor then went ahead and tagged the main cast of the film, who played pivotal roles in the story. Bhumi Pednekar then praised the director of the series, Alankrita Shrivastava, by saying that there are some experiences that are very common to all women and as a director, she managed to portray those experiences perfectly well. Bhumi further added that Alankrita just gets those emotions and experiences and puts them out in the world, through her characters in Bombay Begums. She also praised Alankrita for using her narrative in an artistic way through each chance that she got. The actor ended her caption by exchanging a positive message by wishing the director well for her future and thus toasted to her success as she tagged Netflix as well.

