Bhumi Pednekar Praises Sonakshi & Huma's Film 'Double XL', Calls Duo 'double Dhamaaka'

Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi are shutting down all the trolls with their latest film, Double XL. The actors have taken to their official Instagram handles and dropped an announcement video that shows the duo enjoying burgers and drinks while talking about fat-shaming.

The viewers have welcomed the film with a positive response with many celebrities and fans praising the actors. Now, Bhumi Pednekar has joined the line by sharing the video on her IG story and hailing Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi for making a film on the subject.

Bhumi Pednekar reacts to Sonakshi-Huma's Double XL

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Durgamati actor Bhumi Pednekar reposted the announcement video of Double XL and praised the actors. She wrote, "Love it. This is (heart emoji). All the best @tseries.official #mudassaraziz @iamhumaq @aslisona You both are double dhamaaka."

Double XL announcement video shows Huma Qureshi introducing herself as Rajshri Trivedi, who hails from Meerut, and Sonakshi is seen as Saira Khanna from Delhi. The video offers glimpses of other women having a good time. It begins with Huma asking Sonakshi how to reduce the weight the two have gained for the film. Sonakshi responds, "Just like we did for becoming a heroine for the first time. Have you forgotten the time when people used to say ‘Huma Qureshi is too heavy to be a leading lady?’" Huma then asks, "And have you forgotten how people used to call you Motakshi in the comments section of your every promo and video?"

Sonakshi asks Huma again, "Are we fat-shaming each other?: to which Sonakshi answers, "Why not, people consider fat-shaming a matter of pride in our country. But why? Because those who fat-shame us, their sisters, friends, or mummies are also overweight. Don't they have a right to dream?" The latter replies, "They do have a right, partner. That's why it's important to tell the story of this film."

Sharing the video, Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "Size Large… Sapne (Dreams) Extra Large! #DoubleXL (Weight) Wait ends, Summer 2022! #baatmeinWAZANhai." Helmed by Satramm Ramani, Double XL is co-produced by Huma, her actor brother Saqib Saleem and others.

Image: Instagram/@bhumipednekar/@aslisona