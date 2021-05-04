Bhumi Pednekar Puts Up Request On Twitter To Find A Ventilator Bed For Her Aunt In Delhi

Bollywood Actress Bhumi Pednekar took to her Twitter account to seek netizens' help in finding a ventilator bed for her aunt. In the now-deleted tweet, the actress wrote, “This day keeps getting tougher. I need a VENTILATOR bed for my Mausi in Delhi NCR. She is in ICU but we need to shift her asap. If anyone knows of anything please send me a DM". Read more here

Bhumi Pednekar requests netizens' help in finding a ventilator bed for her aunt

She has gotten the help ðŸ™ Deleting tweet thank you https://t.co/NyTk8bnuKZ — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) May 3, 2021

Bhumi Pednekar's Twitter recently featured a plea for help, as she struggled to find a bed for her aunt. Bhumi followed up with an update and informed them that her aunt had gotten the help she required and that she will be deleting the tweet. Bhumi Pednekar has been frequent sharing stories and retweeting requests of people who are in need of plasma or beds during this difficult time. A few days ago, Bhumi created a highlight on her Instagram profile, where she is naming resources for medicines, oxygen, plasma and donors. “This initiative is my small contribution to the huge battle that lies ahead of us,” she wrote.

Bhumi also posted a video and urged people to donate their plasma. In the video, Bhumi voiced out the eligibility criteria of those show could donate their plasma. While sharing the videos she wrote, "INDIA we need you to come forward and donate plasma NOW".

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the horror thriller movie Durgamati. The movie is a remake of the Telugu-Tamil bilingual film Bhaagamathie. The movie also features Arshad Warsi, Jisshu Sengupta and Mahie Gill. Bhumi will next be seen in the comedy family drama Badhaai Do, which is a spiritual sequel of the 2018 film Badhaai Ho. The movie will feature Rajkummar Rao in the lead role opposite Bhumi. The makers have yet to announce the release date of the movie. Recently the actress shared a picture with Rajkummar Rao on Instagram and announced that they had wrapped the shooting of the movie. Bhumi wrote "It’s a wrap for Shardul & Sumi" as she shared the picture.

Source: Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram