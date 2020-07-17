Bhumi Pednekar Quiz: Guess The Film Based On The Actor’s Dialogue

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the rising stars of Bollywood. She has starred in several blockbuster films and has amassed a huge fan following over the years. She has received critical acclaim for her performances in many recent movies. Here is a Bhumi Pednekar Quiz based on her most heartfelt and powerful dialogues that are etched in the audience’s minds.

On the special occasion of Bhumi Pednekar’s birthday, take the Bollywood film quiz and try to guess the film based on Pednekar’s dialogues.

Bhumi Pednekar movie dialogues quiz

Can you guess from which film is the following dialogue: "Phir kabhi kisi ne aapke hasi ki tareef ki ... toh sochiyega yeh hasi aapke chehre pe hai kis wajah se".

Pati Patni Aur Woh

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship

Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Saand Ki Aankh

Guess the film based on the following dialogue: "Itni zor se maarenge ki ek baar tippa kha ke seedhe Phoolbagh pahonchoge!"

Pati Patni Aur Woh

Bala

Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Saand Ki Aankh

Guess the movie based on the dialogue: "Dulhan ban ke main aayi, aur ghoonghat inhone odh liya."

Pati Patni Aur Woh

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship

Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Sonchiriya

Can you guess the name of the movie where Bhumi Pednekar said these words: "Sahi umar batane mein ke hai ... par asal mein aurat us umar ka sahi hisaab na lage sake hai joh usne apne liye jee ho."

Pati Patni Aur Woh

Lust Stories

Sonchiriya

Saand Ki Aankh

From which Bhumi Pednekar movie is the following dialogue: "Delhi ke ladkon ke baare mein na zyada sochna nahi chahiye ... faltu mein expectations badh jaati hai".

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Pati Patni Aur Woh

Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Lust Stories

Yeh hai hamaare pramukh akhbaaron ke matrimonial ads padhaai, likhai jaati prajaati sab baadmein ….Sirf gori ladki chahiye…in short jo gora hai woh sundar hai…-- Which film is this dialogue from?

Bala

Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Answers

Pati Patni Aur Woh

Bala

Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Saand Ki Aankh

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Bala

