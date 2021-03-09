Bhumi Pednekar Rejoins 'Mr. Lele' Cast Co-starring Vicky Kaushal And Kiara Advani: Report

Bhumi Pednekar has recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film Badhaai Do alongside Rajkummar Rao. The actor is now gearing up for her next as she has come on board for Shashank Khaitan’s next film, Mr. Lele. Bhumi will be a part of the cast along with Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani.

Bhumi Pednekar on board for Mr. Lele

Bhumi was a part of the film from the beginning. The film was originally conceptualised with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. In fact, a poster of the film featuring Varun Dhawan was also released last year in January. However, the actor later took an exit from the film and it resulted in a new set of actors on board.

As reported by Pinkvilla, a source revealed about Mr. Lele cast and said that it is an exciting project to bring three young talents of Bollywood together. It also revealed that Bhumi has loved the way her character is written and hence she rejoined the film. Vicky is looking forward to slipping into the comic space with the film. Speaking ahead, the source said, “It’s one of its kind comic thrillers, and the team is all excited to start shooting very soon.”

Vicky’s character has Maharashtrian shades to it and the details of Bhumi and Kiara’s characters have not been revealed yet. Both have strong characters in the film with different edgy shades, making the film an exciting project. The official announcement of the film is going to be out soon.

About Bhumi Pednekar's Badhaai Do

Bhumi Pednekar recently announced that the shooting for Badhaai Do, a sequel to 2018 hit Badhaai Ho has been wrapped up. Taking to Instagram, she shared pictures with c-actor Rajkummar Rao and director Harshvardhan Kulkarni. In her caption, she wrote, “It’s a wrap for Shardul & Sumi :) This picture does no justice to what we & the entire team felt while shooting this film - Pure love for each other, constant laughs & memories for a lifetime #BadhaaiDo” She tagged the whole cast and crew and wrote, “Thank You For Making This Such A Memorable One. I feel lucky to have worked with you guys.”