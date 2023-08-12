Bhumi Pednekar Reveals Thank You For Coming's Plot: Celebrates Unbounded...

Bhumi Pednekar will be representing India at the Toronto Film Festival (TIFF) this year as her upcoming film, Thank You For Coming, will be premiering at the film festival. Speaking of which, the actress expressed her excitement and revealed that the film is "close to her heart". Helmed by Karan Boolani, the film has been selected for a Gala Premier at the prestigious Roy Thompson Hall.

3 things you need to know

Thank You For Coming is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor.

The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Shehnaaz Gill, and Kusha Kapila among others.

The Bhumi Pednekar starrer is scheduled to release in October.

Bhumi Pednekar opens up on the plot line of Thank You For Coming

Speaking about her upcoming film, the actress said that she is proud to represent her country at Toronto Film Festival. She revealed that the film celebrates the unbounded spirit of young girls who are looking for love. It also showcases how they yearn for the freedom to choose what they want from life.

The actress continued that she finds the comedy genre "tough," but all her hard work has started to pay off as the film premieres at TIFF. "It is a very progressive film with its heart in the right place. This is our chance to show the world how cinema in India is celebrating and portraying women of today," the actress concluded.

When will Thank You For Coming release?

On Thursday, Bhumi Pednekar unveiled the poster of her upcoming film starring Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, and Karan Kundrra. Releasing the poster, the actor wrote, "This one’s for all the girls out there! Our chick flick #ThankYouForComing is going to the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival 2023 as an official selection!!! Honoured! Thrilled! Gobsmacked!"

(First look of Bhumi Pednekar and her gang | Image: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram)

Directed by Karan Boolani and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, the film is being produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. The film will hit the theatres on October 6.