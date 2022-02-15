Bhumi Pednekar Rocks Monotone Brown Outfit Worth ₹34k At 'Badhaai Do' Promotion

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar impressed the audience with her stunning performance in the recently released Badhaai Do, which also stars Rajkummar Rao and Chum Darang in lead roles. The actor has been making fashion statements during the promotional events of the film. Recently, the actor slew monotone dressing in a brown belted cotton gabardine co-ord set, which makes her look sensuous yet effortless. Check out her latest pictures from the photoshoot.

Bhumi Pednekar stuns in a chocolate brown co-ord set

Taking to her verified Instagram handle, Bhumi Pednekar posted a series of pictures where she flaunted chocolate brown dress. In the pictures, she can be seen donning a short blazer-styled top made of gabardine fabric. It had full sleeves worn rolled back by the actor. She added a brown cloth belt and sported a collar that was held together with a front zipper. She wore matching chocolate brown baggy pants. As for the caption, she wrote, "Chocolate and Badhaai Do make me happy."

The ensemble is credited to Lebanese fashion designer Dalida Ayach's fashion label that consists of easy, and rich wardrobe essentials for women that do not compromise between style and comfort. The dress originally costs $450 (Rs 33,955 approx) on the designer's website.

Earlier, the actor made a style statement by donning a beautiful white saree that had 'love' printed on it in different languages. The six yards is made in see-through organza fabric. It comes adorned with ruffled borders, sequinned embellishments, and a love motif embroidered in different languages rendered in red Resham threads.

More about Badhaai Do

Helmed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, Badhaai do serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2018 movie, Badhaai Do. The previous movie starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra essaying pivotal roles. Now, this new version has brought in a brand new plotline with characters varying from the old one. Actor Rajkummar Rao essays the role of a cop, whereas Bhumi Pednekar features as a PT teacher in the movie. The problem ensues when both the main leads instead of coming out as gay and lesbian decide to marry to appease their parents. Bankrolled under the banner of Junglee Pictures, Badhaai Do takes audiences on a roller coaster ride of laughter.