Bhumi Pednekar Roped In Opposite Rajkummar Rao For Anubhav Sinha's Directorial 'Bheed'

Actors Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao who shot for a family entertainer film, Badhaai Do at the starting of the year, are all set to reunite for another. Bhumi Pednekar has been roped opposite the actor for Anubhav Sinha’s directorial, Bheed. The film will be shot extensively in and around Lucknow and will go on floors from November. The forthcoming film is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks.

The film marks Sinha’s reunion with Bhushan Kumar after the success of Thappad. Rajkummar Rao had earlier shared his excitement of being a part of the film in a release and said, “I am thrilled to be working with Anubhav Sinha. It's a matter of great honour and privilege to collaborate with a filmmaker who has such a distinct voice. Reuniting with Bhushan Kumar feels like coming back on home turf after the success of Ludo last year. I have always found myself gravitating towards stories that trigger conversation. Even as an entertainer, I want my work to get people thinking. This is an important subject and the character needs me to stretch myself as an artist, beyond my comfort zone. I can’t wait to start shooting and lose myself in this universe.”

Bhumi Pednekar roped in opposite Rajkummar Rao for next film, Bheed

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the exciting news on Twitter and revealed that the socio-political film’s story is intriguing and will be loved by all. Meanwhile, the lead stars for the film had wrapped up their last film Badhaai Do in March this year. The film is the sequel to the popular film Badhaai Ho that starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao, and Nena Gupta in key roles. The two stars will be seen playing the role of Shardul and Sumi in the upcoming film. According to various media reports, Badhaai Do will feature Rajkummar Rao playing the role of a Delhi cop, who is the only male police officer in a mahila thana. On the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen playing the role of a PT teacher.

IMAGE: Instagram/BhumiPednekar/RajkummarRao