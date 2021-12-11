Bhumi Pednekar Shares Behind-the-scenes Video Of 'Durgamati' As Film Completes 1 Year

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most active celebrities on social media who keeps her fans informed about her work updates. As the actor's horror-drama film Durgamati completes one year, Pednekar took to photo-blogging site Instagram to share an interesting behind the scenes (BTS) video from the shoot and fans are loving it. Bhumi who constantly experiments with her roles in films, has also impressed her fans with her performance in Durgamatim, and people loved her role as she plays an IAS officer who is possessed by a spirit.

Durgamati clocks 1 year

Directed by G.Ashok, Durgamati is an official remake of the bilingual Tamil-Telugu drama film "Bhaagamathie" starring Anushka Shetty. Durgamati stars actors Arshad Warsi, Jishu Sengupta, Mahie Gill in supporting roles and the movie revolves around how some corrupt politicians try to defame and eliminate an honest officer Ishwar Prasad (played by Arshad Warsi) from their way by getting a false confession of IAS officer Chanchal Chauhan portrayed by Bhumi Pednekar. Nevertheless, they realise the fact that Chanchal is kept in isolation at a haunted Haveli and she gets possessed by the spirit of a vengeful woman; and the entire plot revolves around this theme. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the movie received an OTT release in December 2020 and streamed worldwide on Amazon Prime. Now, the film has completed one year of its release and Bhumi shared an interesting BTS from the shoot of the film. She captioned it with a folded hands emoji and wrote '#one year of Durgamati'.

Though the film did not live up to the audiences' expectations, Bhumi's performance in the film was loved by her fans. Bhumi who is currently riding high on success with some commercial hits like Pati Patni aur Woh, Bala, Sandh ki Aankh and many other films in which she received critically good reviews for her performance. Bhumi's performance in every venture is indeed proving that she is a versatile actress and never fails to impress her fans with her extraordinary selection of roles. The actor has always been experimenting with her roles and never fails to entertain her audience which has made her reach where she is today.

Image: Twitter/@bhumipednekar