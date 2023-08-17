Bhumi Pednekar Shares Birthday Post For Rumoured Boyfriend Yash Kataria

Bhumi Pednekar has been rumoured to be dating producer Yash Kataria for a while now. They are often snapped on dinner dates in Mumbai. Now, on Thursday, the actress dropped a birthday post for him on social media.

3 things you need to know

Yash Kataria is reportedly a businessman and film producer.

The couple's dating rumours started after they attended the wedding reception of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani.

Bhumi Pednekar will be next seen in Thank You For Coming.

Bhumi Pednekar's birthday post for rumoured boyfriend

On Thursday, Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram Stories to wish her rumoured beau birthday. The actress shared a picture of Yash cutting a cake in a restaurant, seemingly clicked by her. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Happy Birthday to the OG King," followed by a heart emoticon.

Bhumi Pednekar's sister Samiksha has also dropped two posts on her Instagram Stories wishing Yash. In the first image, they both are twinning in black sunglasses and wrote, "Happy Birthday Starboy." In the next photo, they were twinning in black ensembles and wrote, "Here's to always living it up."

What sparked Bhumi Pednekar and Yash Kataria's dating rumours?

In February, Bhumi was snapped kissing Yash outside the venue of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding reception in Mumbai. Since then, the rumoured couple have been often snapped enjoying meals together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi Pednekar is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Thank You For Coming. Helmed by Karan Boolani, the film stars Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi, and Karan Kundrra. Bankrolled by Rhea Kapoor, the film is slated to hit the theatres on October 6.