Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was released on August 11, 2017. The film marked its fourth anniversary on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. The film was based on a real-life story of a man who fought his family and village to build a toilet for his wife at home. As the film was both a commercial and critical success, Bhumi Pednekar recently celebrated its fourth anniversary. She shared a compilation of BTS videos and the changes that they brought to society.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha clocks four years

On the occasion of the fourth anniversary of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram handle to celebrate the anniversary with a compilation of BTS videos. She also shared how the film became successful in bringing a change into people's lives, as over 1000 toilets were installed under Swachh Bharat Mission. The Shubh Mangal Savdhan actor also shared that these 1000 toilets impacted the lives of over one lac people.

She also shared how the film was praised by Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft Corporation. Apparently, in December 2017, Bill Gates praised Toilet: EK Prem Katha for educating Indians about sanitation via a tweet. he wrote, "'Toilet: A Love Story,' a Bollywood romance about a newlywed couple, educated audiences about India's sanitation challenge." In the video, Bhumi also mentioned how she and her team are constantly trying to better facilities for the children of an Ashram in Morena. She wrote, "We constantly are trying to provide better facility to the children of Abhyudaya Ashram, Morena, Chambal." In the caption, she wrote, "When movies become movements :) So proud to be a part of this film. Full of gratitude 🙏." Fans showered heart and heart-eye emojis in the comment section of the post.

Details about Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

The drama romance film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha highlights the stereotype of rural India for not having a toilet in homes. The film revolves around a couple, Keshav and Jaya, who fall in love and tie the knot. As Jaya moves to Keshav's house, she complains about the absence of a toilet. Keshav fights against his orthodox family and village and makes them realise the importance of sanitation.

IMAGE: TOILET: THE FILM INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.