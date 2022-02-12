Last Updated:

Bhumi Pednekar Shares BTS Images From 'Badhaai Do' Sets, Thanks Audience For Their Love

Bhumi Pednekar headed to social media and penned down a note of gratitude after the release of her latest film 'Badhaai Do', which also stars Rajkummar Rao.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
bhumi pednekar

Image: Instagram/@bhumipednekar


Bhumi Pednekar, who is currently basking in the success of her most recent release, Badhaai Do took to her social media account to share a few pictures from behind the scenes of the film's shoot as she penned down a note of gratitude for the love the movie has been receiving. She also hailed Rajkummar Rao as she called him the 'best co-star' she has had.

Bhumi Pednekar pens down note of gratitude after Badhaai Do release

Bhumi Pednekar took to her social media account on Saturday and shared some behind the scenes moments from her time on the sets of Badhaai Do and thanked fans and followers for the love the film has received so far. She mentioned that the love viewers were showering on it made her 'speechless' as she went on to mention how 'grateful' she was to play a role in such a film. She also mentioned that the film gave her people who are now family to her and that it was an experience she would never forget. She wrote, "What can I say, with all the love we’re getting I am just speechless. I am so so grateful for this film to have come my way. I am so fortunate to have had a chance to work with the best people. People I’ve found a family in. It’s a journey I’ll never forget."

Have a look at the post here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi 🌻 (@bhumipednekar)

She also praised Rajkummar Rao, who takes on the role of her on-screen husband and called him the 'best co-star' she has worked with. She wrote, "@rajkummar_rao you’ve been the best co-star, friend & I could have asked for. Always been a fan of your work but am a bigger fan of the person you are. To many many more unforgettable times ❤️" Bhumi also thanked the director of the film, Harshavardhan Kulkarni, for pushing her to give the role her all. She called his work 'inspiring' as she mentioned that Kulkarni was grateful for getting the chance to be directed by him. Her caption read, "#HarshvardhanKulkarni urf Harry. Whatever I say for you will be less. Thank you for pushing me to give my best, making me so uninhibited as sumi and being just a pure soul. Your craft and love for cinema are inspiring. I feel so grateful to have had a chance to know you and be directed by you."

She also credited Sheeba Chaddha and Chum Darang, who played her on-screen love interest in the film and wrote, "@chum_darang mimi you’re so special. Keep shining my love ❤️ @sheeba.chadha you’re a force of nature. Have had some of the best times with you. DLKH now Badhaai Do, sheeba ji pure love for you."

(Image: Instagram/@bhumipednekar)

Tags: bhumi pednekar, badhaai do, rajkummar rao
First Published:
