Bhumi Pednekar Shares Concerns On 'Climate Change', Pens Thought-provoking Note

After various news of climate imbalances have been surfacing on the Internet, actress Bhumi Pednekar who is an avid supporter of environment conservation penned her concerns. She took to Twitter and wrote about the adverse effects of climate change and the level of ‘heavy repercussions it has caused to the environment. The actress who started her own initiative ‘Climate Warrior’ to lend her support to the deteriorating conditions, also wrote about how instead of ‘regenerating the planet, people are moving towards finding a new home.’

Sharing her thoughts on the natural calamities that have been hovering over the planet, the Bala actress wrote, “ Climate Change is real. We have accelerated it to levels of heavy repercussions. Our planet is heating up. Flash floods, drought, forest fires, disease outbreaks, mass extinction. Instead of regenerating our planet, we are putting billions into finding our next home/planet.”

Soon after her words of wisdom, Bhumi's fans were quick to share their thoughts and views on the same. There were even some who had certain suggestions to offer. One of the users wrote, “We need to expand our horizon and stop using things that are responsible for climate change.” Another user wrote, “So true. I've never felt like warm water was pouring down like rain, but this year, I felt that all June and July rains. Global Warming is upon us.” A third follower of the actress commented, “Each individual needs to think how he or she can make a difference.” A fourth user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Perfectly written...This is the bitter truth.”

Bhumi's online and offline initiative Climate Warrior is an initiative to mobilise citizens of India to contribute towards protecting the environment. Meanwhile, on the work front, the 31-year-old actor was last seen in the horror-thriller film Durgamati that received a digital release on Amazon Prime Video. She will next be seen in the family drama titled Badhaai Do which the sequel of the 2018 film Badhaai Ho. Rajkummar Rao has been roped to play the male lead in this film and it is helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni. She will also star in the comedy-drama movie titled Raksha Bandhan. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, and Smrithi Srikanth.

