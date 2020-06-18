Bhumi Pednekar Shares Drone Footage Of Largest Remaining Breeding Ground For Green Turtles

Bhumi Pednekar is an environmental activist who has also established an initiative called Climate Warrior. She regularly shares social media posts to spread awareness towards the betterment of nature. On Thursday, Bhumi Pednekar shared drone footage that showcased the largest remaining breeding ground for green turtles in the world. Check out the video here -

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha debutant took to her social media and shared a video that shows up to 64,000 turtles swimming around Australia's Great Barrier Reef during the nesting season. It is also the largest remaining breeding ground for green turtles in the world. The video was originally shared by CNN Climate.

Sharing this Instagram video, Bhumi Pednekar spread awareness about the green turtles being under threat. This is due to hunting, overharvesting of their eggs, loss of beach-nesting sites and becoming trapped in the fishing apparatus, she added in her caption. Bhumi Pednekar further explained in her caption, 'Connecting with nature gives you a sense of compassion and love... It makes you humble,humane and sensitive... It makes you empathetic and inclusive of all... It ignites a sense of purpose,to protect and preserve..'. Take a look at the video.

About Climate Warrior

Last year, Bhumi Pednekar started a pan-India campaign "Climate Warrior" to raise awareness about global warming, conservation and sustainable living. Through this initiative, Bhumi Pednekar introduces fellow climate warriors and other people working towards a similar motto. She also has a chat session called Climate Warrior Episodes on IGTV i.e., Instagram TV. Recently, Bhumi Pednekar celebrated the Environment Day week with Bollywood celebs sharing their #OneWishForTheEarth. Bhumi Pednekar also collaborated with Giphy, which is a popular Gif site, to create a set of Gifs that speak about various social messages. Check out some of her posts -

What's Next For Bhumi Pednekar?

The Saand Ki Aankh actor was last seen sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. For her next, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in Dharma Productions’ Takht. She has paired up once again with Akshay Kumar for Durgavati. Apart from Takht and Durgavati, Bhumi Pednekar has three other films in her kitty. She will also be sharing screen space with Konkana Sen Sharma in the film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

