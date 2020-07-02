Bhumi Pednekar Shares Makeup Tutorial On Instagram, Says Its 'just For Fun'

Amidst the lockdown, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram to share a make-up tutorial. Although the actress does not give any verbal instructions in the video, she physically demonstrates the course of action that is to be followed. In the make-up tutorial, Bhumi seems to be paying special attention to her skin-tone and eyes. Further, she seems to be using mascara, eye-shadow, and concealer. The actress also used a beauty blender to get an even skin tone. Bhumi is wearing a white strappy singlet in the video and has let her hair down. The actress also used two hair-pins to prevent any distractions during the make-up tutorial.

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar Remembers Her Beloved Late Nanaji On His Birth Anniversary; See Pics

Bhumi captioned the video as "Just for fun!!!â¤" Her caption reveals that she might not indulge in making such videos in the future. Further, it also reveals that she might have made the video just to kill some time. Several fans showered their love towards Bhumi Pednekar’s video by liking and commenting on it. You can check out some of the comments here:

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar's 'TEPK' & Other Movies That Won Best Feature Film Award

Source: Screenshot of Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram:

The Saand Ki Aankh actress Bhumi Pednekar is a huge social media influencer. The actress has about 5 million followers on Instagram. The actress frequently shares her pictures and videos on her Instagram feed. Further, she often shares Instagram stories as well.

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar Shares A Funny Clip From The Movie 'Saand Ki Aankh' On IG; Watch

Bhumi Pednekar often expresses her thoughts about climate change and environment protection as well. Recently, Bhumi shared an Instagram story about the news of Amazon banning the use of plastic packaging. Bhumi seems to be rather happy about this news for she attached a sticker that read ‘plastic-free oceans’ and ‘climate warrior.’ You can check out Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram story here:

Source: Screenshot of Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram

On the Work-front:

Bhumi Pednekar made her debut in Bollywood with the romantic film- Dum Laga Ke Haisha. This movie starred the Vicky Donor actor, Ayushman Khurrana in the lead role. Owing to her brilliant performance in the movie, Bhumi won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. As of late, the actress is well acclaimed for movies like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Saand Ki Aankh.

Promo Image Source: Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.