Bhumi Pednekar Shares Messy Hair Look With A "golden Hour Glow" On Her Face | See Picture

Bhumi Pednekar recently posted a glimpse of her casual look on social media and all her fans were rushed to her comments section to shower praises. The actor gave all her fans a sneak peek into her "golden hour glow" and received numerous compliments from the fans. She even added a shimmering filter to her photo.

Bhumi Pednekar’s golden hour glow

Bhumi Pednekar recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this glimpse of herself in which she can be seen in a casual look with messy hair. In the photo, she can be seen in a lilac coloured attire with a no-makeup look and glittery eyes. In the caption, she stated how it was the golden hour glow and added a sunflower symbol next to it. She also stated how it was her Monday motivation.

Many of her fans took to Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram and mentioned that she looked cute in her photo while others stated her sunkissed face looked "amazing". One of the fans stated that she looked "awesome" in her new photo. Another fan added that they "take the eyes off" her glow and stated how they loved her picture. Some of them also added heart and fire symbols in the comments to depict their feelings on how they admired her photo. Some even dropped in heart-eyed emojis in the comments to express their amazement at her latest look. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Bhumi Pedenkar’s photos on Instagram and see how they showered compliments on her.





Bhumi Pednekar's movies and upcoming projects

Bhumi Pednekar has been a part of many iconic movies in her career, some of which include Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Saand Ki Aankh, Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan, Bala, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Sonchiriya, Durgamati and many others. The actor has been gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Badhaai Do alongside Rajkummar Rao. the makers, however, have still not confirmed the release date yet.

Image Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

