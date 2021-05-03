Bhumi Pednekar Shares Tragic News Of Losing 2 Close People, Laments 'No Space To Grieve'

Bhumi Pednekar recently took to her Twitter account to share the sad news that she has lost two people who are close to her and three other people are in a critical state. She also added that she has been searching for oxygen beds and she is waiting for the situation to get over. The actor ended the tweet by saying that there is no space for grief and only action. Immediately, after she shared the tweet, fans rushed to reply to her with condolence tweets. Check it out.

Bhumi Pednekar says there is no space for grief

Have lost 2 people we love from my immediate world in the last 24 hours, 3 super critical. I’ve spent my day looking for Oxygen & beds for the ones we can save. No space for grief. Only action. Really can’t wait for this to be over. Please do your bit. #covidwarrior #CovidIndia — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) May 2, 2021

Bhumi Pednekar's Twitter is filled with her sharing leads for oxygen and ICU beds. She has been actively helping people in need. Earlier, she took to her Instagram account to share a picture of her tweet where she wrote that she is trying her best to help everyone who requires beds, oxygen and other necessary things. She also added that the volunteers are working 24x7 to help those in need. In the caption, she asked people not to lose hope. It reads, "DONT LOSE HOPE :) I know it’s tough seeing a loved one unwell. Am sure you’re confused and distressed. We will take you through this with the best of our ability. We are a citizen led initiative and our teams working 24/7 to get you help. Please allow us time to find you the resource you need :) Stay safe and we are here with you". Check out the post.

Bhumi Pednekar on the work front

The actor made her debut in the year 2015 with the movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Bhumi Pednekar's movies like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, and Pati Patni Aur Woh gained her popularity among the audience. The actor also went on to work in movies like Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship, and Durgamati: The Myth. She is all set to appear in Shashank Khaitan's comedy-drama, Mr. Lele.

