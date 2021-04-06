Bhumi Pednekar Shares Note After COVID-19 Diagnosis, Thanks Fans For Their Wishes

Actress Bhumi Pednekar who recently announced her coronavirus (COVID-19) diagnosis on social media took to her Instagram stories and penned a message for his fans, well-wishers and friends for their messages. The actress who has been receiving messages, love and care after the diagnosis shared her health update and wrote that 'she spent the entire day sleeping and recovering' from the illness.

Bhumi Pednekar pens gratitude note for fans

Apologising for not being able to answer the messages and calls, the actress requested her fans and followers to stay indoors and step out only if it's really necessary. She also suggested they follow all mandatory safety protocol. At last, the Bala actress concluded her post and wrote, "Trust me this is a lot harder than you can imagine. You don't want it #COVID19." The actress on April 5, shared that she has tested COVID positive and has mild symptoms. She further confirmed that she is under home quarantine and is following the protocol given by her doctor and health professionals.

After Bhumi shared her diagnosis, her Mr. Lele co-actor Vicky Kaushal also shared that he has contracted the virus. The actor penned a note on Instagram and shared that 'in spite of all care and precautions, he got tested positive for Covid-19.' Further, he mentioned that he is currently 'following all essential protocols and is under home quarantine while taking proper medication.'

According to various media reports, the shooting of the film Mr Lele has halted as the lead pair have tested positive for the virus. Reportedly, the entire unit has stopped shooting. Meanwhile, Mr. Lele was originally conceptualised with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. A poster of the film featuring Varun Dhawan was also released last year in January. However, the actor later took an exit from the film and it resulted in Vicky Kaushal being roped in for the same. According to Pinkvilla, Vicky’s character has Maharashtrian shades to it and the details of Bhumi and Kiara’s characters have not been revealed yet.

(Image credit: Facebook/Pixbay)

