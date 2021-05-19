Bhumi Pednekar Shares Pic On Her Father's Birth Anniversary, Says, 'miss You Every Second'

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, to share a heartfelt birthday wish for her late father Satish Pednekar. The actor shared a major throwback picture of herself along with her father and her sister Samiksha Pednekar. On seeing this post, fans have gone on to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Bhumi Pednekar shares throwback picture with late father

Bhumi Pednekar shared a happy throwback picture with her father from an event. In the picture, her father is seen having a conversation with his daughters. He is seen wearing a grey suit along with a white shirt and a brown coloured satin tie. Bhumi is seen donning a blue outfit, while Samiksha sported an all-white gown along with a black purse.

Along with this picture, Bhumi Pednekar wrote in her caption, “Happy birthday papa”. She added, “Now more than ever I feel you with us in everything that we have been doing. Your generosity, empathy, kindness & teachings are our guidance in these times. Love you and miss you every living second of our lives. #SatishPednekar”. Take a look at the post below.

Reacting to the post, some of the users lauded the picture, while others were left in awe with the father-daughter bond. One of the users wrote, “Your expression Happy birthday to your daddy BP”. Another user wrote, “Aww. this is such a beautiful picture”. Some users also commented with many happy emojis. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Bhumi Pednekar recently recovered from COVID-19 and has been working to help those in need ever since. On April 5, the Bala actor tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered within 12 days. On Monday, Bhumi took to Instagram to give her followers some Monday motivation. After two weeks, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor posted on Instagram. She captioned a selfie with the sun shining on her face, "Things are difficult, but they will pass :) It's been a while, so some #mondaymotivation". In the photo, she is seen wearing a brown off-shoulder top. Take a look.

