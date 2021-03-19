Bhumi Pednekar Shares Quick Makeup Tutorial From Her Messy Room | Watch

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar shares updates from her personal and professional front on social media. She has also lately started sharing makeup tutorials that her fans can follow on various occasions. On March 19, she took to her Instagram to share a video of a quick makeup tutorial using a few products only.

Bhumi Pednekar's makeup tutorial

The video starts with Bhumi applying foundation and concealer under her eyes and blends it perfectly. She then applies some blush on the apples of her cheeks and blends it using her fingers. Next, she goes on to apply a subtle eye shadow on her eyelids and blends it using her fingers. She then uses a large brush to evenly apply the products to her face. Next, she applies mascara on her lashes and a lip gloss on her lips. She captioned the video using the hashtag #Frommymessyroom.

As soon as the video was shared by Bhumi, her fans and followers rushed in to drop sweet comments on the post. Her sister Samisksha Padnekar also commented saying 'Love It' whereas filmmaker Ruchikaa Kapoor also commented using a red heart emoji. See their reactions below:

A sneak-peek it into Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram

Bhumi is a fitness enthusiast and works out regularly to stay healthy and fit. She also shares the videos of her workout sessions on her Instagram. Earlier to the makeup tutorial, Bhumi shared a video of her working out in her room posting finishing her shoot. Donning a black sports bra and a pair of black track pants, she is lifting weights. She also is seen working out using dumbbells and performing situps. At the end of the video, she is seen skipping a rope as well. Bhumi wrote in the caption of this post, "In my messy room. Onto the next one :)".

On the work front:

She was last seen in the horror film Durgamati that released on Amazon Prime Video. She is currently filming her upcoming Badhaai Do which is the second part of the popular 2018 movie Badhaai Ho. The movie is a Harshavardhan Kulkarni directorial and stars Rajkummar Rao as the male lead. Bhumi also informed her fans and followers of the schedule wrap of the film through a fun video.

Image courtesy- @bhumipednekar Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.