Bhumi Pednekar Shares Some Monday Motivation With Followers; Says "this Too Shall Pass"

Actor Bhumi Pednekar recently recovered from COVID-19 and since then she has been trying to help people in need. The Bala actor tested COVID-19 positive on April 5 and recovered within 12 days. Bhumi recently posted some Monday motivation through her Instagram and wrote, "this too shall pass".

Bhumi Pednekar shares some Monday motivation

Bhumi Pednekar recently took to her Instagram handle to share some Monday motivation with her followers. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor posted on Instagram after two weeks. She posted a selfie with the sun shining on her face and wrote, "Things are tough, but this too shall pass :) it’s been a while so just some #mondaymotivation 🤍". She posed in a brown off-shoulder top in the photo.

Fans are drooling over Bhumi Pednekar's latest photo. While some of them called her beautiful, others agreed with her. One of the fans wrote, "Yes, it will pass" in the comment section.

Bhumi Pednekar helps people via Twitter

Bhumi Pednekar is working with her team to help the needy amid the COVID-19 crisis ever since she recovered from the deadly disease. As per a report by DNA, Bhumi started helping people in need as she and her mother contracted the virus. As her mother was in critical condition while fighting against the disease, she pledged to help people. Bhumi Pednekar's Twitter handle is filled with plasma and ventilator requests to which she is actively responding.

Bhumi Pednekar has pinned a tweet on her Twitter handle, which consists of a format for COVID help. She urged people reaching out for help to follow the format and provide details about the patient. While explaining the need to fill the information as per the format, she wrote, "This makes it quicker for us to help find resources.".

For all those reaching out for help please send in this format :

Patient Name-

Age-

Gender-

Hospital (if admitted)-

Blood group -

Blood bank name (plasma)-

HRCT-

SP O2-

Requirement-

City-

Contact-

Other info-

This makes it quicker for us to help find resources.#covidwarrior — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) April 23, 2021

Bhumi Pednekar recently helped a 79-year-old COVID-19 patient through her Twitter handle. In the tweet, she wrote, "The patient is stable and has got bi-pap support. We can close case for now. Thank you". The patient was in a critical condition and needed bi-pap and Remdesivir injections in Aligarh.

The patient is stable and has got bi-pap support. We can close case for now. Thank you 🙏 https://t.co/zhxsanvJSQ — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) May 17, 2021

IMAGE: BHUMI PEDNEKAR'S INSTAGRAM

