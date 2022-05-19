Bhumi Pednekar Shares Special Post On Late Father's Birth Anniversary: 'Miss You Everyday'

Bhumi Pednekar shared a heartfelt post on the birth anniversary of her late father Satish Pednekar, who passed away over a decade ago due to cancer. Sharing multiple throwback glimpses of her dad, the actor mentioned that their whole family misses him immensely and added that he lives on in them. The Badhaai Do star also recounted how the departed soul left such a deep impact on the ones around him.

Bhumi Pednekar pens a heartfelt note for her late father on his birth anniversary

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, May 19, Bhumi dropped a trail of glimpses of her father and wrote, "Happy birthday Papa. I miss you every day, every minute and every second...But then, I feel your presence everywhere ...In Samu & I, In mom as she smiles with eyes full of love for you."

She continued, "In all your stories of guts & glory that we are told by the ones that loved you. You were so special. You live on in us and all the people you had an effect on. We love you." Take a look:

While Bhumi's post received immense love from fans, who sent strength to her, fellow celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana among others also dropped love-filled reactions. Bhumi's sister Samiksha Pednekar reacted to her post and mentioned, "Love you Dad."

More on Bhumi Pednekar's work front

Last seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in Badhaai Do, Bhumi will be teaming up with the actor again for director Anubhav Sinha's upcoming social drama titled Bheed. The film will be released theatrically on November 18, 2022. It is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Benaras Media Works.

She also has Ajay Bahl's The Lady Killer alongside Arjun Kapoor in the pipeline. Touted to be a romantic thriller, it is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Shaailesh R Singh.