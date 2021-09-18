Bhumi Pednekar Shares Vacay Pics With Sisters, Says 'have Already Found My Lobster'

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar is currently enjoying her vacation with her sisters, Samiksha and Shermeen. She took to her social media account on Saturday, 18 September 2021, to share glimpses of the trio's vacation through a collection of pictures. In the caption, she made a reference from the much-loved sitcom, Friends and called them her lobsters.

Bhumi Pednekar poses with her lobsters

The Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare actor took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share a collection of pictures from her vacation with her sisters. The pictures saw the trio on what seemed to be a boat, as they enjoyed themselves in the pleasant weather by the sea. There were also pictures of them in restaurants as they spent some quality time together. She captioned the picture, "I have already found my lobster in them". This is a reference from the sitcom, Friends, where Phoebe calls Rachel Ross' lobster referring to the two as soulmates. "She's your lobster. Come on, you guys. It's a known fact that lobsters fall in love and mate for life. You know what, you can actually see old lobster couples, walking around their tank, you know, holding claws," she said in the show.

See Bhumi Pednekar's picture here:

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is one of the most popular Bhumi Pednekar films, and the actor took to her Instagram account a while back as the film clocked four years. Celebrating the fourth anniversary of the film, she posted a compilation of behind the scenes videos on her Instagram account and also shared the changes the film brought to society. Also starring Akshay Kumar, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was based on a true incident of a man fighting with his family and village to build a toilet for his wife inside their home.

The film revolves around Keshav and Jaya, who tie the knot after they fall in love. However, Jaya moves to Keshav's home and complains about there not being a toilet. This is when Keshav fights against his orthodox family and village to show them the importance of sanitization. Apart from the BTS clips, she also mentioned that about 1000 toilets were installed under the Swachh Bharat Mission. Apart from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Pednekar has also starred in Pati Patni Aur Woh, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and other films.

Image: Instagram/@bhumipednekar