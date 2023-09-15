Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Shibani Bedi Arrive At TIFF For Film Premiere

Quick links:
The cast of the upcoming film Thank You For Coming recently landed for the Toronto International Film Festival.
Bhumi Pednekar opted for a one-shouldered black ensemble with a cinched waist which expands into a statement Ostrich feather-lined asymmetrical hemline. She completed the look with a pair of boots.
Shehnaaz Gill opted for an electric blue number featuring a sweetheart neckline and an embellished bodice. The fringed-hem from the waist down added flair to the look.
Dolly Singh's ensemble for the evening featured a draped off-the-shoulder blouse in cream with a trailing asymmetrical train. This was paired with a texture-heavy miniskirt in dusty pink.
Kusha Kapila opted for an all-white pristine ensemble. The svelte look featured bootcut pants and a subdued peplum top. The standout detail of the look was the shimmery and whimsical silver neckline.
Shibani Bedi kept it sombre for the night with her black trench coat featuring a plunging neckline taking the centre stage. The creped skirt in orange ombre added a much-needed punch of colour.