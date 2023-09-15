Last Updated:

Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Shibani Bedi Arrive At TIFF For Film Premiere

Team Thank You For Coming recently touched down at the Toronto International Film Festival with the film's cast turning out for a photoshoot.

The cast of the upcoming film Thank You For Coming recently landed for the Toronto International Film Festival. 

Bhumi Pednekar opted for a one-shouldered black ensemble with a cinched waist which expands into a statement Ostrich feather-lined asymmetrical hemline. She completed the look with a pair of boots. 

Shehnaaz Gill opted for an electric blue number featuring a sweetheart neckline and an embellished bodice. The fringed-hem from the waist down added flair to the look. 

Dolly Singh's ensemble for the evening featured a draped off-the-shoulder blouse in cream with a trailing asymmetrical train. This was paired with a texture-heavy miniskirt in dusty pink. 

Kusha Kapila opted for an all-white pristine ensemble. The svelte look featured bootcut pants and a subdued peplum top. The standout detail of the look was the shimmery and whimsical silver neckline. 

Shibani Bedi kept it sombre for the night with her black trench coat featuring a plunging neckline taking the centre stage. The creped skirt in orange ombre added a much-needed punch of colour. 

Thank You For Coming will be releasing in theatres on October 6. 

