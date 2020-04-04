Bhumi Pednekar Is 'happy Gardener' As She Shows Off Plants In Terrace Garden

As the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus COVID-19 has restricted people indoors around the world, many celebs have got an opportunity to chill on the couch at their home. Bollywood celebs are not only entertaining their fans but also giving an insight into their quarantine life. Recently, actor Bhumi Pednekar gave a glimpse of her balcony on social media.

Interestingly, the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor took to her Instagram story and shared two videos. The videos give a glimpse of her balcony and the view of a beach near her home. The video features a brinjal plant in Bhumi's balcony. The actor is heard saying that she is excited seeing the fruits grown in her balcony garden while tagging her sister. The chirpings of birds are also audible in the videos.

Catch a few glimpses of her balcony garden below:

This is not the first time when the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor has highlighted her balcony garden. In many of the posts on her social media wall, she has posed in the balcony. Her posts have always managed to give a sneak peek to her fans and followers into her home.

What's next in her kitty?

Talking about her work front, the 30-year-old actor was last seen in Karan Johar's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, which also features Vicky Kaushal in the lead. She has numerous projects in her kitty, including Durgavati and Takht. Apart from this, she will also share the screen space with actor Rajkummar Rao in the sequel to 2018's hit film Badhaai Ho.

