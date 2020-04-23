Bhumi Pednekar's Songs To Add To Your Rocking Sangeet Playlist

Picking up songs for a sangeet function can be confusing, but thanks to Bollywood for always coming up with some good music that can be played at any function. Actor Bhumi Pednekar has been a part of many romantic comedy movies that have a happy ending. Take a look at some songs from her movies that can be a part of your sangeet playlist.

Bhumi Pednekar's songs for a sangeet function

Dard Karara from Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Bhumi Pednekar made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Dum Lagake Haisha, as an overweight bride. She starred opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in the film. The song Dard Karara is sung by Kumar Sanu and Sadhna Sargam. The song is a remake of the original song sung by Kumar Sanu himself.

Also Read: Salman Khan's 'Tubelight' Was Om Puri's Last Film; Read More Interesting Trivia About It

Rocket Saiyaan from Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Another film Bhumi Pednekar starred opposite Ayushmann Khurrana was Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The song Rocket Saiyyan from this movie is another song you can add to your sangeet playlist. Rocket Saiyyan became a superhit song from the film and also received maximum views on YouTube.

Womaniya from Saand Ki Aankh

Bhumi Pednekar starred along with actor Taapsee Pannu in this women-centric film Saand Ki Aankh. The film was based on the life of Shooter Dadis of India. The song Womaniya, from this film, is a super hit song that you could to your sangeet playlist.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Vs Priyanka Chopra: Who Sported The Deep Neck Gown Better

Dheeme Dheeme from Pati Patni Aur Woh

Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare from Pati Patni Aur Woh

These two songs, Dheeme Dheeme and Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare from the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh could also make it to your sangeet playlist. The film Pati Patni Aur Woh starred Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. The song Dheeme Dheeme was sung by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar while the song Ankhiyon Se Goli mare was a remake of the original song from the movie Dulhe Raja.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Has Perfect Guide To Pass Time During Self-quarantine

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Talks About Post-lockdown Life In An Interview; Read Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.