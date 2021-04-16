Bhumi Pednekar Spends Time At Home Screaming 'Go Corona Go'; Urges Fans To Stay Home

Quick links:
Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar is currently quarantined as she was tested positive for COVID-19. The actor, on April 16, took to her Instagram handle to share a boomerang video of herself on her story. She shared a video as she was recovering from the illness and suggested her fans to stay home during such hard times.
In Bhumi Pednekar's video, one can see her in a black cami top as she is quarantined at home. Even after her recovery, she won't be able to go for shoots as all the shoots have been cancelled due to the COVID cases in India. She made a funny face and pouted in the video. Bhumi wrote that she was still screaming 'Go Corona Go', a slogan made by the Member of Rajya Sabha Ramdas Athavle. She also used a GIF that read 'Stay home'.
#bhumipednekar pic.twitter.com/LtFPsHX7Dw— Bolly3030 (@bolly3030) April 16, 2021
Only recently, Bhumi Pednekar shared a picture of herself posing at home near her window. She wore a black and white floral printed skirt with a white button-down top. She wrote that she was waiting for her recovery and spending her quarantine life at home. Bhumi also shared a picture of herself dressed in a typical Maharashtrian saree on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. She donned a green saree and wore a Thushi and paired it with gold jewellery. Bhumi wished her fans on the occasion.
On April 5, Bhumi took to her Instagram handle to inform her fans and followers that she had tested positive with COVID-19. She mentioned that she was asymptomatic and was following all the protocols. She added that hot steam, Vitamin C, food and good more was her go-to at that time. Bhumi urged her fans to not take the situation lightly as she was infected even after taking all precautions. She also shared a makeup tutorial video on her Instagram. She was seen having fun as she applied makeup on her face. Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram posts.
