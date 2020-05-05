Bhumi Pednekar Spends Time Reading Up History Books To Gain Knowledge For 'Takht'

Most actors have been making the most use of their quarantine time by either focusing on fitness or learning some other skills for personal development. Amidst the lockdown, Bhumi Pednekar decided to brush up her history knowledge for the proper context which is required for her upcoming film Takht. The film is expected to feature Bhumi Pednekar in a challenging role.

Bhumi Pednekar busy with her history lessons

According to a report by a leading entertainment daily, Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar has lately been busy reading history textbooks. She is brushing up her memory so that she can understand the nature and context of the story of her upcoming period drama film, Takht.

A source close to the entertainment portal revealed that such learning is done by everybody who is being a part of a real-life story or period drama. The report said that most people read for the marks and the knowledge might not necessarily stay with them for the very reason. However, when they are doing a film on such a story, they have to take real-life lessons from such textbooks. There is no better time to enhance knowledge than this quarantine as nobody other than essential workers have the choice to step out of their houses.

The entertainment portal also revealed that Bhumi Pednekar’s role is one of the most challenging roles that she has had to play in her acting career. In the current scenario, the shooting of the film has been put on hold until the situation is under control.

Read Bhumi Pednekar Or Nora Fatehi | Who Styled Ruffled Gown Look Better? See Pics

Also read Bhumi Pednekar's Aesthetic Captions That You Can Draw Inspiration From For Your Next Post

About Takht

Takht is an upcoming historic drama film which is expected to release in December 2021. The plot of this film is said to revolve around the enmity between two brothers, Aurangzeb and Dara, who were Mughal emperors. The film is being produced by Dharma Productions while the writing part is being done by Sumit Roy. Takht is expected to star actors like Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar in key roles.

Read Bhumi Pednekar's 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare': What To Expect From Her Next?

Also read Bhumi Pednekar's 'Badhaai Do': What To Expect From Her Upcoming Film With Rajkummar Rao?

Image Courtesy: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.