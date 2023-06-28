Bhumi Pednekar Spotted With Rumoured Boyfriend Yash Kataria; Everything You Need To Know

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar was recently seen at the Mumbai airport accompanied by a mystery man, sparking speculations about her relationship status. The unidentified man has been revealed to be Yash Kataria, a builder. This isn’t the first time Bhumi has been spotted with Yash, previously both were seen at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s reception in Mumbai.

What’s cooking?

A video captured by a paparazzo at the airport shows Bhumi Pednekar and Yash Kataria separately making their way to the parking lot before getting into the same car. Bhumi opted for a low-profile look, donning a black sweatshirt and white track pants. While Yash sported a graphic white T-shirt and blue denims.

A while ago, a video of Bhumi kissing Yash had gone viral during Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s reception in Mumbai. Now, their recent appearance together at the airport has added fuel to the rumours surrounding their alleged romance.

Who's saying what?

While there has been no official confirmation regarding their relationship, the sighting of Bhumi and Yash together has sparked curiosity among fans and media alike. Social media platforms have been abuzz with discussion about their rumoured romance. Followers have taken note of the fact that Bhumi and Yash follow each other on Instagram, further adding to the speculation.

Meanwhile...

Yash Kataria is a builder who is in his late 20s' has made a name for himself in the industry. He has connections with several Bollywood celebrities, making his association with Bhumi Pednekar unsurprising. Although there is limited information available about Yash's personal life, his presence at high-profile events and his interactions with popular figures in the industry have made him a topic of interest among gossip mongers.