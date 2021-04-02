Bhumi Pednekar Stuns In Black; Draws Connection With Her 'favourite' Cartoon 'Flintstones'

On April 1, 2021, Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot. In the pictures, she can be seen donning her friend’s label, Bella D. Bhumi ditched summer light shades and chose a stylish all-black outfit. The pattern of her outfit gives a sense of nostalgia as the actor recalld her favourite cartoon, Flintstones.

Bhumi Pednekar recalls her favourite cartoon Flintstones

In the pictures, the Durgamati actor can be seen striking several poses and flaunting her svelte figure. In one of the pictures, she can be seen showing off her strappy back pattern of her elegant outfit. The actor draws the connection with her favourite cartoon, Flintstones as she wears a one-shoulder co-ord similar to Wilma Flintstones. The colour of the outfit goes with Bhumi’s matching black claws. The actor went for minimal makeup and kept her short straight hair open. As for the caption, she wrote, “Flintstones was my favourite. Wearing my girl @label_bella_d” with a black heart.

As soon as Bhumi Pednekar's photos were up on the internet, many of her fans rushed to compliment her beauty. Several celebrities also took the opportunity to compliment the actor in the comments section. A fan commented, “Mind-blowing”. Another one wrote, “Ur smile” with several red hearts. A user commented, “Fitness queen, the abssss” with fire emoticons and red hearts. Another one simply called her ‘Stunning’ and dropped fire emoticons.

Recently, Bhumi dropped a sun-kissed selfie picture. In the picture, she can be seen sporting a spaghetti pink top and wearing minimal makeup. Her messy short hair is wet and kept open. Clicking the picture in the morning, Bhumi captioned it as, “That golden hour glow ‘#mondaymotivation’” with a sunflower emoticon.

Many of her fans dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. Her sister, Samiksha Pednekar commented, “Melting” with a fire emoticon. A fan commented, “Love this picture” with a red heart. Another one wrote, “Gulabi” with a red heart. A netizen commented, “Pretty uuu” with a heart-eyed face emoticon. Another one wrote, “Ommggggg. So gorgeous” with a pair of red hearts.

A sneak-peek into Bhumi Pednekar's photos

