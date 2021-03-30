Bhumi Pednekar Subtly Teases About Her 'new Film' And 'new Character' In Instagram Story

Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram to subtly hint at her possible upcoming film project. The actor posted a picture of herself n workout gear along with a very interesting caption that hinted at a new film. The actor posed in her workout gear along with a caption wishing fans a good morning. She then wrote the word new day, new vibe and new film. Thus it may seem as if the actor has hinted at a possible new project that she has undertaken. A number of films by the actor have been anticipated by her fans and this news came as an absolute delight.

Bhumi Pednekar subtly teases about her 'new film' and 'new character'

However, the next story further solidified the claim of her new film where she can be seen preparing a mug of some beverage. She shared the video along with the caption, new day, new madness and new character. Thus the actor also hinted at a new character that she will be playing for the supposed new film that she posted about in the caption. No set or any major easter eggs were spotted in her story that would serve as a hint for her next project. However, the caption alone seemed to have been quite interesting to fans who have been eagerly waiting for her releases.

Currently, Bhumi Pednekar has been working on her next release which is Badhaai Do. She will be seen in this film alongside Rajkummar Rao. The shooting for the film has been completed as shared by Bhumi Pednekar and thus fans await the release of the film. Over the past couple of months, Bhumi Pednekar has shared a number of pictures of herself with Rajkummar Rao in character. This has piqued the interest of fans who wish to see the film as soon as possible.

The previous version of the film, Badhaai Ho, became a huge hit, garnering praise from fans and critics alike. Besides that, the actor has posted several snippets from her day to day life, with a number of pictures and videos related to her workout sessions. The actor has been working out regularly and this has motivated her fans well. A number of fans have often mentioned how motivated they are by the sheer determination and discipline shown by the actor when it comes to a fit lifestyle.

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

