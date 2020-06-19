Bhumi-Taapsee, Deepika-Priyanka & Other Female Lead Pairs You Would Love To Watch More

Apart from the hero and heroine's chemistry that wows the audience, the female lead pairs in movies keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. Talking about the most recent pairs as such, Bhumi Pednekar-Taapsee Pannu and Deepika Padukone-Priyanka Chopra Jonas, among many others, have won the hearts of the audience. Check out the list of female pairs, any moviegoer would love to watch more.

READ | Sonam Kapoor Or Bhumi Pednekar: Who Aced The All-black Outfit Better?

Female pairs of Bollywood to watch more

Bhumi Pednekar-Taapsee Pannu

Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu were seen in the 2019's release, Saand Ki Aankh. In the sports-biopic, they were seen playing the characters of sisters-in-law, Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. The film covered the time span of early 1950 and 1999. At many places in the film, Bhumi and Taapsee were seen supporting and embarrassing each other. The way Bhumi's character welcomed Taapsee as Prakashi and later on helped her to adjust in the patriarchal family system, left a lasting impression on the audience.

READ | Bhumi Pednekar Or Deepika Padukone: Who Wore Baggy Shirt With Cross Bag Better?

Bhumi Pednekar-Ananya Panday

Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday joined hands for a film that subjected extramarital affair. Though in the film, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday have not shot numerous scenes, their performance in the climax was enough to picturise the bond between the two females. Anaya and Bhumi were loving the same man in the film, played by Kartik Aaryan, but understanding the difference between a wife and a mistress, Ananya's character not only respected Bhumi as Latika but also extended the hand of help to teach a lesson to her husband.

READ | Bhumi Pednekar Or Deepika Padukone | Who Teamed Up Black Tee With Denim Better?

Taapsee Pannu-Maya Sarao

Thappad was one of those movies, which might give you some uncomfortable yet relatable scenes. Apart from the lead character, the film also narrated the story of four other women coming from a different class, society, and economical background. Among them, the character of Advocate Netra Jaisingh has also left the audience stunned. Despite being an independent woman, she was learning from Amruta, a house-wife played by Taapsee Pannu.

Deepika Padukone-Priyanka Chopra

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra shared the screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Bajirao Mastani. In the film, Deepika played Mastani while Ranveer Singh portrayed Bajirao. Priyanka's character Kashibai was the wedded wife of Bajirao. However, after Mastani entered the frame, many conflicts were brought up including the religion and affair. But throughout the film, Priyanka as Kashibai had complaints only from her husband considering the fact that it was he, who brought Mastani in between them.

READ | Nia Sharma Or Deepika Padukone: Who Wore Bodycon Maxi Dress Better?

Neena Gupta-Sanya Malhotra

The 2018's release Badhaai Ho grabbed the attention of the audience as a middle-aged couple got pregnant. In the rom-com, it is quite evident how society and families react to such news. On one side, Nakul, played by Ayushmann Khurrana was often expressing his disappointment after learning about his parent's pregnancy, his girlfriend, Renee was constantly trying to make him understand and his mother's point of view. In the entire film, Renee not only supported but also tried to make others understand that the middle-aged pregnancy should be treated as normal, including her own mother.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.