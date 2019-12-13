Bhumi Pednekar: 'My Parents Never Restricted Me From Being Passionate About Beauty'

Bhumi Pednekar's latest releases at the box-office have shown that she has successfully carved a niche in Bollywood. Whether it debuting by playing an overweight girl or challenging the beauty concepts by playing a girl with a dark complexion, she broke all stereotypes. Recently, the actor talked about her fashion icon in an interview with a leading fashion and lifestyle magazine.

Reportedly, the 30-year-old said that her mother has been her fashion inspiration from an early age. Talking about her experience she said that all her fashion firsts have been with her mom. She also praised her mother's beauty while stating that she is way ahead of her time in terms of fashion. She admired her mother's natural beauty and confidence.

According to the report, she also talked about her childhood with sister. The Bala actor said that her parents never restricted or discouraged her or her sister for being passionate about fashion and beauty. Rather they were 'dress-up-and-do-what-you-want' types of parents, she added.

The Sonchiriya actor's love and passion for glamour are quite evident in her social media post. Whether it is opting for a traditional or western outfit, her looks always manage to catch the attention of her fans. She often posts BTS pictures from various promotional and photoshoot events too.

Currently, on the work front, the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor is basking in the success of her recent release Pati Patni Aur Woh at the box-office. Apart from the rom-com drama, her other two films Saand Ki Aankh and Bala that released in October and November 2019 respectively also garnered appreciation from the critics and the audience. She will soon share the screen space with actor Vicky Kaushal in a horror film titled Bhoot: Part One- The Haunted Ship. Filmmaker Karan Johar's upcoming multi-starrer Takht is also in her kitty.

